1.000 LSL = 0.02060 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:13
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Omani Rial
1 LSL0.02060 OMR
5 LSL0.10298 OMR
10 LSL0.20596 OMR
20 LSL0.41192 OMR
50 LSL1.02980 OMR
100 LSL2.05961 OMR
250 LSL5.14903 OMR
500 LSL10.29805 OMR
1000 LSL20.59610 OMR
2000 LSL41.19220 OMR
5000 LSL102.98050 OMR
10000 LSL205.96100 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Lesotho Loti
1 OMR48.55280 LSL
5 OMR242.76400 LSL
10 OMR485.52800 LSL
20 OMR971.05600 LSL
50 OMR2,427.64000 LSL
100 OMR4,855.28000 LSL
250 OMR12,138.20000 LSL
500 OMR24,276.40000 LSL
1000 OMR48,552.80000 LSL
2000 OMR97,105.60000 LSL
5000 OMR242,764.00000 LSL
10000 OMR485,528.00000 LSL