100 Sri Lankan rupees to Kenyan shillings

Convert LKR to KES at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
47 kes

1.00000 LKR = 0.46553 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 LKR0.46553 KES
5 LKR2.32765 KES
10 LKR4.65530 KES
20 LKR9.31060 KES
50 LKR23.27650 KES
100 LKR46.55300 KES
250 LKR116.38250 KES
500 LKR232.76500 KES
1000 LKR465.53000 KES
2000 LKR931.06000 KES
5000 LKR2327.65000 KES
10000 LKR4655.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KES2.14809 LKR
5 KES10.74045 LKR
10 KES21.48090 LKR
20 KES42.96180 LKR
50 KES107.40450 LKR
100 KES214.80900 LKR
250 KES537.02250 LKR
500 KES1074.04500 LKR
1000 KES2148.09000 LKR
2000 KES4296.18000 LKR
5000 KES10740.45000 LKR
10000 KES21480.90000 LKR