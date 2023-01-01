100 Sri Lankan rupees to Azerbaijani manats

Convert LKR to AZN at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
0.52 azn

1.00000 LKR = 0.00517 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87051.090990.94781.494211.66270.9645518.7416
1 GBP1.1487711.2532104.4791.716511.910071.1080421.5299
1 USD0.91670.797957183.36951.36971.524160.8841517.1799
1 INR0.01099530.009571330.011994810.01642930.0182820.01060520.206069

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Azerbaijani Manat
1 LKR0.00517 AZN
5 LKR0.02586 AZN
10 LKR0.05172 AZN
20 LKR0.10344 AZN
50 LKR0.25859 AZN
100 LKR0.51719 AZN
250 LKR1.29297 AZN
500 LKR2.58595 AZN
1000 LKR5.17189 AZN
2000 LKR10.34378 AZN
5000 LKR25.85945 AZN
10000 LKR51.71890 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AZN193.35300 LKR
5 AZN966.76500 LKR
10 AZN1933.53000 LKR
20 AZN3867.06000 LKR
50 AZN9667.65000 LKR
100 AZN19335.30000 LKR
250 AZN48338.25000 LKR
500 AZN96676.50000 LKR
1000 AZN193353.00000 LKR
2000 AZN386706.00000 LKR
5000 AZN966765.00000 LKR
10000 AZN1933530.00000 LKR