Cayman Islands dollars to Romanian leus

Convert KYD to RON

1,000 kyd
5,549.03 ron

1.000 KYD = 5.549 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.1130.9151.3418.7011.5171.3480.782
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2250.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.09390.84711.46420.4411.6581.4740.855
1 SGD0.74762.0480.683113.9611.1321.0070.584

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 KYD5.54903 RON
5 KYD27.74515 RON
10 KYD55.49030 RON
20 KYD110.98060 RON
50 KYD277.45150 RON
100 KYD554.90300 RON
250 KYD1,387.25750 RON
500 KYD2,774.51500 RON
1000 KYD5,549.03000 RON
2000 KYD11,098.06000 RON
5000 KYD27,745.15000 RON
10000 KYD55,490.30000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 RON0.18021 KYD
5 RON0.90106 KYD
10 RON1.80212 KYD
20 RON3.60424 KYD
50 RON9.01060 KYD
100 RON18.02120 KYD
250 RON45.05300 KYD
500 RON90.10600 KYD
1000 RON180.21200 KYD
2000 RON360.42400 KYD
5000 RON901.06000 KYD
10000 RON1,802.12000 KYD