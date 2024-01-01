Cayman Islands dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert KYD to RON at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = L5.625 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:19
KYD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 KYD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.62505.6261
Low5.42205.4220
Average5.52865.5103
Change3.74%0.73%
1 KYD to RON stats

The performance of KYD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.6250 and a 30 day low of 5.4220. This means the 30 day average was 5.5286. The change for KYD to RON was 3.74.

The performance of KYD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6261 and a 90 day low of 5.4220. This means the 90 day average was 5.5103. The change for KYD to RON was 0.73.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 KYD5.62501 RON
5 KYD28.12505 RON
10 KYD56.25010 RON
20 KYD112.50020 RON
50 KYD281.25050 RON
100 KYD562.50100 RON
250 KYD1,406.25250 RON
500 KYD2,812.50500 RON
1000 KYD5,625.01000 RON
2000 KYD11,250.02000 RON
5000 KYD28,125.05000 RON
10000 KYD56,250.10000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 RON0.17778 KYD
5 RON0.88888 KYD
10 RON1.77777 KYD
20 RON3.55554 KYD
50 RON8.88885 KYD
100 RON17.77770 KYD
250 RON44.44425 KYD
500 RON88.88850 KYD
1000 RON177.77700 KYD
2000 RON355.55400 KYD
5000 RON888.88500 KYD
10000 RON1,777.77000 KYD