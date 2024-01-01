Cayman Islands dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert KYD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
4,506.40 pen

1.000 KYD = 4.506 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8551.4741.6570.96818.24
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3241.7241.941.13321.345
1 USD0.9150.782183.1171.3481.5160.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KYD4.50640 PEN
5 KYD22.53200 PEN
10 KYD45.06400 PEN
20 KYD90.12800 PEN
50 KYD225.32000 PEN
100 KYD450.64000 PEN
250 KYD1,126.60000 PEN
500 KYD2,253.20000 PEN
1000 KYD4,506.40000 PEN
2000 KYD9,012.80000 PEN
5000 KYD22,532.00000 PEN
10000 KYD45,064.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 PEN0.22191 KYD
5 PEN1.10954 KYD
10 PEN2.21907 KYD
20 PEN4.43814 KYD
50 PEN11.09535 KYD
100 PEN22.19070 KYD
250 PEN55.47675 KYD
500 PEN110.95350 KYD
1000 PEN221.90700 KYD
2000 PEN443.81400 KYD
5000 PEN1,109.53500 KYD
10000 PEN2,219.07000 KYD