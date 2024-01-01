Jamaican dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert JMD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
2.454 bhd

1.000 JMD = 0.002454 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6590.96918.227
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2241.7241.9421.13421.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3491.5190.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 JMD0.00245 BHD
5 JMD0.01227 BHD
10 JMD0.02454 BHD
20 JMD0.04908 BHD
50 JMD0.12270 BHD
100 JMD0.24541 BHD
250 JMD0.61352 BHD
500 JMD1.22703 BHD
1000 JMD2.45406 BHD
2000 JMD4.90812 BHD
5000 JMD12.27030 BHD
10000 JMD24.54060 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BHD407.48800 JMD
5 BHD2,037.44000 JMD
10 BHD4,074.88000 JMD
20 BHD8,149.76000 JMD
50 BHD20,374.40000 JMD
100 BHD40,748.80000 JMD
250 BHD101,872.00000 JMD
500 BHD203,744.00000 JMD
1000 BHD407,488.00000 JMD
2000 BHD814,976.00000 JMD
5000 BHD2,037,440.00000 JMD
10000 BHD4,074,880.00000 JMD