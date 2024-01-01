Jamaican dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert JMD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
2.415 bhd

J$1.000 JMD = .د.ب0.002415 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0024
Low0.00240.0024
Average0.00240.0024
Change-0.12%-0.36%
1 JMD to BHD stats

The performance of JMD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0024. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for JMD to BHD was -0.12.

The performance of JMD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0024. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for JMD to BHD was -0.36.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 JMD0.00241 BHD
5 JMD0.01207 BHD
10 JMD0.02415 BHD
20 JMD0.04830 BHD
50 JMD0.12074 BHD
100 JMD0.24147 BHD
250 JMD0.60369 BHD
500 JMD1.20737 BHD
1000 JMD2.41475 BHD
2000 JMD4.82950 BHD
5000 JMD12.07375 BHD
10000 JMD24.14750 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BHD414.12200 JMD
5 BHD2,070.61000 JMD
10 BHD4,141.22000 JMD
20 BHD8,282.44000 JMD
50 BHD20,706.10000 JMD
100 BHD41,412.20000 JMD
250 BHD103,530.50000 JMD
500 BHD207,061.00000 JMD
1000 BHD414,122.00000 JMD
2000 BHD828,244.00000 JMD
5000 BHD2,070,610.00000 JMD
10000 BHD4,141,220.00000 JMD