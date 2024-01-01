1 Jamaican dollar to Bahraini dinars

Convert JMD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.002 bhd

1.000 JMD = 0.002440 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7531.4651.6490.96917.755
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9641.7161.9321.13520.798
1 USD0.9410.803183.5121.3781.5520.91216.706
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 JMD0.00244 BHD
5 JMD0.01220 BHD
10 JMD0.02440 BHD
20 JMD0.04879 BHD
50 JMD0.12199 BHD
100 JMD0.24397 BHD
250 JMD0.60993 BHD
500 JMD1.21986 BHD
1000 JMD2.43972 BHD
2000 JMD4.87944 BHD
5000 JMD12.19860 BHD
10000 JMD24.39720 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BHD409.88300 JMD
5 BHD2,049.41500 JMD
10 BHD4,098.83000 JMD
20 BHD8,197.66000 JMD
50 BHD20,494.15000 JMD
100 BHD40,988.30000 JMD
250 BHD102,470.75000 JMD
500 BHD204,941.50000 JMD
1000 BHD409,883.00000 JMD
2000 BHD819,766.00000 JMD
5000 BHD2,049,415.00000 JMD
10000 BHD4,098,830.00000 JMD