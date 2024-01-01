500 Bahraini dinars to Jamaican dollars
Convert BHD to JMD at the real exchange rate
|1 BHD to JMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|415.4460
|415.4460
|Low
|413.7900
|412.0690
|Average
|414.5576
|413.6432
|Change
|-0.04%
|0.31%
|View full history
1 BHD to JMD stats
The performance of BHD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 415.4460 and a 30 day low of 413.7900. This means the 30 day average was 414.5576. The change for BHD to JMD was -0.04.
The performance of BHD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 415.4460 and a 90 day low of 412.0690. This means the 90 day average was 413.6432. The change for BHD to JMD was 0.31.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
|1 BHD
|415.22300 JMD
|5 BHD
|2,076.11500 JMD
|10 BHD
|4,152.23000 JMD
|20 BHD
|8,304.46000 JMD
|50 BHD
|20,761.15000 JMD
|100 BHD
|41,522.30000 JMD
|250 BHD
|103,805.75000 JMD
|500 BHD
|207,611.50000 JMD
|1000 BHD
|415,223.00000 JMD
|2000 BHD
|830,446.00000 JMD
|5000 BHD
|2,076,115.00000 JMD
|10000 BHD
|4,152,230.00000 JMD