Jamaican dollars to Aruban florins today

Convert JMD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
11.65 awg

1.000 JMD = 0.01165 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.3551.5191.340.91618.7140.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.62910.8820.60312.3190.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.9681.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 JMD0.01165 AWG
5 JMD0.05826 AWG
10 JMD0.11652 AWG
20 JMD0.23304 AWG
50 JMD0.58260 AWG
100 JMD1.16519 AWG
250 JMD2.91298 AWG
500 JMD5.82595 AWG
1000 JMD11.65190 AWG
2000 JMD23.30380 AWG
5000 JMD58.25950 AWG
10000 JMD116.51900 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Jamaican Dollar
1 AWG85.82290 JMD
5 AWG429.11450 JMD
10 AWG858.22900 JMD
20 AWG1,716.45800 JMD
50 AWG4,291.14500 JMD
100 AWG8,582.29000 JMD
250 AWG21,455.72500 JMD
500 AWG42,911.45000 JMD
1000 AWG85,822.90000 JMD
2000 AWG171,645.80000 JMD
5000 AWG429,114.50000 JMD
10000 AWG858,229.00000 JMD