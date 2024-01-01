Jamaican dollars to Aruban florins today

Convert JMD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
11.47 awg

J$1.000 JMD = ƒ0.01147 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01150.0115
Low0.01140.0114
Average0.01150.0115
Change-0.13%-0.34%
1 JMD to AWG stats

The performance of JMD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0115 and a 30 day low of 0.0114. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for JMD to AWG was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0115 and a 90 day low of 0.0114. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for JMD to AWG was -0.34.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 JMD0.01147 AWG
5 JMD0.05733 AWG
10 JMD0.11465 AWG
20 JMD0.22930 AWG
50 JMD0.57326 AWG
100 JMD1.14652 AWG
250 JMD2.86630 AWG
500 JMD5.73260 AWG
1000 JMD11.46520 AWG
2000 JMD22.93040 AWG
5000 JMD57.32600 AWG
10000 JMD114.65200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Jamaican Dollar
1 AWG87.22010 JMD
5 AWG436.10050 JMD
10 AWG872.20100 JMD
20 AWG1,744.40200 JMD
50 AWG4,361.00500 JMD
100 AWG8,722.01000 JMD
250 AWG21,805.02500 JMD
500 AWG43,610.05000 JMD
1000 AWG87,220.10000 JMD
2000 AWG174,440.20000 JMD
5000 AWG436,100.50000 JMD
10000 AWG872,201.00000 JMD