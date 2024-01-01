10 Jamaican dollars to Aruban florins

Convert JMD to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
0.12 awg

1.000 JMD = 0.01158 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7481.4651.6490.96917.753
1 GBP1.17111.245103.961.7161.9321.13520.796
1 USD0.9410.803183.5121.3791.5520.91216.705
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 JMD0.01158 AWG
5 JMD0.05792 AWG
10 JMD0.11584 AWG
20 JMD0.23167 AWG
50 JMD0.57918 AWG
100 JMD1.15835 AWG
250 JMD2.89588 AWG
500 JMD5.79175 AWG
1000 JMD11.58350 AWG
2000 JMD23.16700 AWG
5000 JMD57.91750 AWG
10000 JMD115.83500 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Jamaican Dollar
1 AWG86.32960 JMD
5 AWG431.64800 JMD
10 AWG863.29600 JMD
20 AWG1,726.59200 JMD
50 AWG4,316.48000 JMD
100 AWG8,632.96000 JMD
250 AWG21,582.40000 JMD
500 AWG43,164.80000 JMD
1000 AWG86,329.60000 JMD
2000 AWG172,659.20000 JMD
5000 AWG431,648.00000 JMD
10000 AWG863,296.00000 JMD