1.000 IMP = 49.65 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7251.4731.6590.96818.226
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2031.7241.9421.13321.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3491.520.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 IMP49.65030 UAH
5 IMP248.25150 UAH
10 IMP496.50300 UAH
20 IMP993.00600 UAH
50 IMP2,482.51500 UAH
100 IMP4,965.03000 UAH
250 IMP12,412.57500 UAH
500 IMP24,825.15000 UAH
1000 IMP49,650.30000 UAH
2000 IMP99,300.60000 UAH
5000 IMP248,251.50000 UAH
10000 IMP496,503.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Isle of Man pound
1 UAH0.02014 IMP
5 UAH0.10070 IMP
10 UAH0.20141 IMP
20 UAH0.40282 IMP
50 UAH1.00705 IMP
100 UAH2.01409 IMP
250 UAH5.03523 IMP
500 UAH10.07045 IMP
1000 UAH20.14090 IMP
2000 UAH40.28180 IMP
5000 UAH100.70450 IMP
10000 UAH201.40900 IMP