Isle of Man pounds to Singapore dollars today

Convert IMP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
1,713.09 sgd

1.000 IMP = 1.713 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:47
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Singapore Dollar
1 IMP1.71309 SGD
5 IMP8.56545 SGD
10 IMP17.13090 SGD
20 IMP34.26180 SGD
50 IMP85.65450 SGD
100 IMP171.30900 SGD
250 IMP428.27250 SGD
500 IMP856.54500 SGD
1000 IMP1,713.09000 SGD
2000 IMP3,426.18000 SGD
5000 IMP8,565.45000 SGD
10000 IMP17,130.90000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 SGD0.58374 IMP
5 SGD2.91870 IMP
10 SGD5.83739 IMP
20 SGD11.67478 IMP
50 SGD29.18695 IMP
100 SGD58.37390 IMP
250 SGD145.93475 IMP
500 SGD291.86950 IMP
1000 SGD583.73900 IMP
2000 SGD1,167.47800 IMP
5000 SGD2,918.69500 IMP
10000 SGD5,837.39000 IMP