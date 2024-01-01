Isle of Man pounds to Swiss francs today

Convert IMP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
1,133.30 chf

1.000 IMP = 1.133 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:37
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Swiss Franc
1 IMP1.13330 CHF
5 IMP5.66650 CHF
10 IMP11.33300 CHF
20 IMP22.66600 CHF
50 IMP56.66500 CHF
100 IMP113.33000 CHF
250 IMP283.32500 CHF
500 IMP566.65000 CHF
1000 IMP1,133.30000 CHF
2000 IMP2,266.60000 CHF
5000 IMP5,666.50000 CHF
10000 IMP11,333.00000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Isle of Man pound
1 CHF0.88238 IMP
5 CHF4.41189 IMP
10 CHF8.82378 IMP
20 CHF17.64756 IMP
50 CHF44.11890 IMP
100 CHF88.23780 IMP
250 CHF220.59450 IMP
500 CHF441.18900 IMP
1000 CHF882.37800 IMP
2000 CHF1,764.75600 IMP
5000 CHF4,411.89000 IMP
10000 CHF8,823.78000 IMP