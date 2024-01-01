20 Indonesian rupiahs to New Zealand dollars

Convert IDR to NZD at the real exchange rate

20 idr
0.00 nzd

Rp1.000 IDR = $0.0001042 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
IDR to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NZD
1 IDR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change0.37%5.13%
1 IDR to NZD stats

The performance of IDR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to NZD was 0.37.

The performance of IDR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to NZD was 5.13.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / New Zealand Dollar
1 IDR0.00010 NZD
5 IDR0.00052 NZD
10 IDR0.00104 NZD
20 IDR0.00208 NZD
50 IDR0.00521 NZD
100 IDR0.01042 NZD
250 IDR0.02605 NZD
500 IDR0.05210 NZD
1000 IDR0.10420 NZD
2000 IDR0.20840 NZD
5000 IDR0.52101 NZD
10000 IDR1.04202 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NZD9,596.78000 IDR
5 NZD47,983.90000 IDR
10 NZD95,967.80000 IDR
20 NZD191,935.60000 IDR
50 NZD479,839.00000 IDR
100 NZD959,678.00000 IDR
250 NZD2,399,195.00000 IDR
500 NZD4,798,390.00000 IDR
1000 NZD9,596,780.00000 IDR
2000 NZD19,193,560.00000 IDR
5000 NZD47,983,900.00000 IDR
10000 NZD95,967,800.00000 IDR