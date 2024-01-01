100 Indonesian rupiahs to Laotian kips

Convert IDR to LAK at the real exchange rate

100 idr
142.31 lak

Rp1.000 IDR = ₭1.423 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
IDR to LAK conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

High1.43431.4343
Low1.36961.3244
Average1.41101.3714
Change3.91%7.46%
1 IDR to LAK stats

The performance of IDR to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4343 and a 30 day low of 1.3696. This means the 30 day average was 1.4110. The change for IDR to LAK was 3.91.

The performance of IDR to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4343 and a 90 day low of 1.3244. This means the 90 day average was 1.3714. The change for IDR to LAK was 7.46.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Laotian Kip
1 IDR1.42309 LAK
5 IDR7.11545 LAK
10 IDR14.23090 LAK
20 IDR28.46180 LAK
50 IDR71.15450 LAK
100 IDR142.30900 LAK
250 IDR355.77250 LAK
500 IDR711.54500 LAK
1000 IDR1,423.09000 LAK
2000 IDR2,846.18000 LAK
5000 IDR7,115.45000 LAK
10000 IDR14,230.90000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LAK0.70270 IDR
5 LAK3.51350 IDR
10 LAK7.02699 IDR
20 LAK14.05398 IDR
50 LAK35.13495 IDR
100 LAK70.26990 IDR
250 LAK175.67475 IDR
500 LAK351.34950 IDR
1000 LAK702.69900 IDR
2000 LAK1,405.39800 IDR
5000 LAK3,513.49500 IDR
10000 LAK7,026.99000 IDR