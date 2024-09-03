Indonesian rupiah to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Laotian kips is currently 1.423 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a -0.298% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 1.435 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.418 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.504% decrease in value.