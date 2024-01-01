1 Indonesian rupiah to Hungarian forints

Convert IDR to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 idr
0 huf

Rp1.000 IDR = Ft0.02302 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:12
IDR to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

HUF
1 IDR to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02300.0230
Low0.02240.0220
Average0.02280.0225
Change2.26%4.36%
1 IDR to HUF stats

The performance of IDR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0230 and a 30 day low of 0.0224. This means the 30 day average was 0.0228. The change for IDR to HUF was 2.26.

The performance of IDR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0230 and a 90 day low of 0.0220. This means the 90 day average was 0.0225. The change for IDR to HUF was 4.36.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9610.9061.3091.4891.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.63811.4441.6431.4950.8438.605
1 SGD0.76464.1480.69211.1381.0350.5845.958

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Hungarian Forint
1 IDR0.02302 HUF
5 IDR0.11510 HUF
10 IDR0.23021 HUF
20 IDR0.46042 HUF
50 IDR1.15105 HUF
100 IDR2.30209 HUF
250 IDR5.75523 HUF
500 IDR11.51045 HUF
1000 IDR23.02090 HUF
2000 IDR46.04180 HUF
5000 IDR115.10450 HUF
10000 IDR230.20900 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Indonesian Rupiah
2000 HUF86,877.60000 IDR
5000 HUF217,194.00000 IDR
10000 HUF434,388.00000 IDR
15000 HUF651,582.00000 IDR
20000 HUF868,776.00000 IDR
30000 HUF1,303,164.00000 IDR
40000 HUF1,737,552.00000 IDR
50000 HUF2,171,940.00000 IDR
60000 HUF2,606,328.00000 IDR
100000 HUF4,343,880.00000 IDR
150000 HUF6,515,820.00000 IDR
200000 HUF8,687,760.00000 IDR