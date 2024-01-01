2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Bulgarian levs

Convert IDR to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 idr
0.23 bgn

Rp1.000 IDR = лв0.0001140 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
IDR to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 IDR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change3.05%3.23%
1 IDR to BGN stats

The performance of IDR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BGN was 3.05.

The performance of IDR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BGN was 3.23.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bulgarian Lev
1 IDR0.00011 BGN
5 IDR0.00057 BGN
10 IDR0.00114 BGN
20 IDR0.00228 BGN
50 IDR0.00570 BGN
100 IDR0.01140 BGN
250 IDR0.02850 BGN
500 IDR0.05701 BGN
1000 IDR0.11402 BGN
2000 IDR0.22804 BGN
5000 IDR0.57010 BGN
10000 IDR1.14019 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BGN8,770.44000 IDR
5 BGN43,852.20000 IDR
10 BGN87,704.40000 IDR
20 BGN175,408.80000 IDR
50 BGN438,522.00000 IDR
100 BGN877,044.00000 IDR
250 BGN2,192,610.00000 IDR
500 BGN4,385,220.00000 IDR
1000 BGN8,770,440.00000 IDR
2000 BGN17,540,880.00000 IDR
5000 BGN43,852,200.00000 IDR
10000 BGN87,704,400.00000 IDR