5 Bulgarian levs to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert BGN to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
44,447.25 idr

лв1.000 BGN = Rp8,889 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9,063.67009,063.6700
Low8,889.45008,835.3500
Average9,007.54908,972.8459
Change-1.15%0.60%
1 BGN to IDR stats

The performance of BGN to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9,063.6700 and a 30 day low of 8,889.4500. This means the 30 day average was 9,007.5490. The change for BGN to IDR was -1.15.

The performance of BGN to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9,063.6700 and a 90 day low of 8,835.3500. This means the 90 day average was 8,972.8459. The change for BGN to IDR was 0.60.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BGN8,889.45000 IDR
5 BGN44,447.25000 IDR
10 BGN88,894.50000 IDR
20 BGN177,789.00000 IDR
50 BGN444,472.50000 IDR
100 BGN888,945.00000 IDR
250 BGN2,222,362.50000 IDR
500 BGN4,444,725.00000 IDR
1000 BGN8,889,450.00000 IDR
2000 BGN17,778,900.00000 IDR
5000 BGN44,447,250.00000 IDR
10000 BGN88,894,500.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bulgarian Lev
1 IDR0.00011 BGN
5 IDR0.00056 BGN
10 IDR0.00112 BGN
20 IDR0.00225 BGN
50 IDR0.00562 BGN
100 IDR0.01125 BGN
250 IDR0.02812 BGN
500 IDR0.05625 BGN
1000 IDR0.11249 BGN
2000 IDR0.22499 BGN
5000 IDR0.56247 BGN
10000 IDR1.12493 BGN