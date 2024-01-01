5 Haitian gourdes to Kenyan shillings

Convert HTG to KES at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = Ksh0.9821 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
HTG to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 HTG to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.98661.0100
Low0.97930.9680
Average0.98170.9811
Change-0.40%-0.28%
1 HTG to KES stats

The performance of HTG to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9866 and a 30 day low of 0.9793. This means the 30 day average was 0.9817. The change for HTG to KES was -0.40.

The performance of HTG to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0100 and a 90 day low of 0.9680. This means the 90 day average was 0.9811. The change for HTG to KES was -0.28.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Kenyan Shilling
1 HTG0.98211 KES
5 HTG4.91056 KES
10 HTG9.82112 KES
20 HTG19.64224 KES
50 HTG49.10560 KES
100 HTG98.21120 KES
250 HTG245.52800 KES
500 HTG491.05600 KES
1000 HTG982.11200 KES
2000 HTG1,964.22400 KES
5000 HTG4,910.56000 KES
10000 HTG9,821.12000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Haitian Gourde
1 KES1.01821 HTG
5 KES5.09105 HTG
10 KES10.18210 HTG
20 KES20.36420 HTG
50 KES50.91050 HTG
100 KES101.82100 HTG
250 KES254.55250 HTG
500 KES509.10500 HTG
1000 KES1,018.21000 HTG
2000 KES2,036.42000 HTG
5000 KES5,091.05000 HTG
10000 KES10,182.10000 HTG