5 Haitian gourdes to Egyptian pounds

Convert HTG to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 htg
1.85 egp

G1.000 HTG = E£0.3699 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
HTG to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 HTG to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37570.3757
Low0.36980.3587
Average0.37230.3668
Change-0.28%3.02%
1 HTG to EGP stats

The performance of HTG to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3757 and a 30 day low of 0.3698. This means the 30 day average was 0.3723. The change for HTG to EGP was -0.28.

The performance of HTG to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3757 and a 90 day low of 0.3587. This means the 90 day average was 0.3668. The change for HTG to EGP was 3.02.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Egyptian Pound
1 HTG0.36995 EGP
5 HTG1.84975 EGP
10 HTG3.69949 EGP
20 HTG7.39898 EGP
50 HTG18.49745 EGP
100 HTG36.99490 EGP
250 HTG92.48725 EGP
500 HTG184.97450 EGP
1000 HTG369.94900 EGP
2000 HTG739.89800 EGP
5000 HTG1,849.74500 EGP
10000 HTG3,699.49000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Haitian Gourde
1 EGP2.70308 HTG
5 EGP13.51540 HTG
10 EGP27.03080 HTG
20 EGP54.06160 HTG
50 EGP135.15400 HTG
100 EGP270.30800 HTG
250 EGP675.77000 HTG
500 EGP1,351.54000 HTG
1000 EGP2,703.08000 HTG
2000 EGP5,406.16000 HTG
5000 EGP13,515.40000 HTG
10000 EGP27,030.80000 HTG