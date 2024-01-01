Honduran lempiras to Samoan talas today

Convert HNL to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
109.64 wst

1.000 HNL = 0.1096 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.421.4721.6620.96818.194
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8461.7241.9461.13421.298
1 USD0.920.786183.1561.3541.5290.89116.733
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Samoan Tala
1 HNL0.10964 WST
5 HNL0.54820 WST
10 HNL1.09639 WST
20 HNL2.19278 WST
50 HNL5.48195 WST
100 HNL10.96390 WST
250 HNL27.40975 WST
500 HNL54.81950 WST
1000 HNL109.63900 WST
2000 HNL219.27800 WST
5000 HNL548.19500 WST
10000 HNL1,096.39000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Honduran Lempira
1 WST9.12082 HNL
5 WST45.60410 HNL
10 WST91.20820 HNL
20 WST182.41640 HNL
50 WST456.04100 HNL
100 WST912.08200 HNL
250 WST2,280.20500 HNL
500 WST4,560.41000 HNL
1000 WST9,120.82000 HNL
2000 WST18,241.64000 HNL
5000 WST45,604.10000 HNL
10000 WST91,208.20000 HNL