5 Honduran lempiras to Samoan talas

Convert HNL to WST at the real exchange rate

5 hnl
0.55 wst

L1.000 HNL = WS$0.1090 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
HNL to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

WST
1 HNL to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11160.1118
Low0.10860.1086
Average0.11010.1100
Change-2.36%-0.41%
View full history

1 HNL to WST stats

The performance of HNL to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1116 and a 30 day low of 0.1086. This means the 30 day average was 0.1101. The change for HNL to WST was -2.36.

The performance of HNL to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1118 and a 90 day low of 0.1086. This means the 90 day average was 0.1100. The change for HNL to WST was -0.41.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7531.4931.6380.94221.827
1 GBP1.18811.312110.1481.7731.9451.11925.92
1 USD0.9050.762183.9511.3511.4820.85319.756
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Samoan Tala
1 HNL0.10901 WST
5 HNL0.54504 WST
10 HNL1.09007 WST
20 HNL2.18014 WST
50 HNL5.45035 WST
100 HNL10.90070 WST
250 HNL27.25175 WST
500 HNL54.50350 WST
1000 HNL109.00700 WST
2000 HNL218.01400 WST
5000 HNL545.03500 WST
10000 HNL1,090.07000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Honduran Lempira
1 WST9.17370 HNL
5 WST45.86850 HNL
10 WST91.73700 HNL
20 WST183.47400 HNL
50 WST458.68500 HNL
100 WST917.37000 HNL
250 WST2,293.42500 HNL
500 WST4,586.85000 HNL
1000 WST9,173.70000 HNL
2000 WST18,347.40000 HNL
5000 WST45,868.50000 HNL
10000 WST91,737.00000 HNL