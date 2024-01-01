Honduran lempiras to Vietnamese dongs today

1,000 hnl
1,001,340 vnd

1.000 HNL = 1,001 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4081.4721.6620.96818.194
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8431.7241.9461.13421.301
1 USD0.920.786183.1611.3541.5290.89116.736
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Vietnamese Dong
1 HNL1,001.34000 VND
5 HNL5,006.70000 VND
10 HNL10,013.40000 VND
20 HNL20,026.80000 VND
50 HNL50,067.00000 VND
100 HNL100,134.00000 VND
250 HNL250,335.00000 VND
500 HNL500,670.00000 VND
1000 HNL1,001,340.00000 VND
2000 HNL2,002,680.00000 VND
5000 HNL5,006,700.00000 VND
10000 HNL10,013,400.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Honduran Lempira
1 VND0.00100 HNL
5 VND0.00499 HNL
10 VND0.00999 HNL
20 VND0.01997 HNL
50 VND0.04993 HNL
100 VND0.09987 HNL
250 VND0.24967 HNL
500 VND0.49933 HNL
1000 VND0.99866 HNL
2000 VND1.99732 HNL
5000 VND4.99330 HNL
10000 VND9.98660 HNL