100 Honduran lempiras to Vietnamese dongs

Convert HNL to VND at the real exchange rate

100 hnl
100,418 vnd

L1.000 HNL = ₫1,004 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
HNL to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

VND
1 HNL to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,018.76001,029.8100
Low1,000.44001,000.4400
Average1,008.59371,019.5908
Change-1.43%-2.18%
1 HNL to VND stats

The performance of HNL to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,018.7600 and a 30 day low of 1,000.4400. This means the 30 day average was 1,008.5937. The change for HNL to VND was -1.43.

The performance of HNL to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,029.8100 and a 90 day low of 1,000.4400. This means the 90 day average was 1,019.5908. The change for HNL to VND was -2.18.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7531.4931.6380.94221.819
1 GBP1.18811.312110.1651.7731.9451.11925.915
1 USD0.9050.762183.9511.3511.4820.85319.749
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Vietnamese Dong
1 HNL1,004.18000 VND
5 HNL5,020.90000 VND
10 HNL10,041.80000 VND
20 HNL20,083.60000 VND
50 HNL50,209.00000 VND
100 HNL100,418.00000 VND
250 HNL251,045.00000 VND
500 HNL502,090.00000 VND
1000 HNL1,004,180.00000 VND
2000 HNL2,008,360.00000 VND
5000 HNL5,020,900.00000 VND
10000 HNL10,041,800.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Honduran Lempira
1000 VND0.99584 HNL
2000 VND1.99167 HNL
5000 VND4.97919 HNL
10000 VND9.95837 HNL
20000 VND19.91674 HNL
50000 VND49.79185 HNL
100000 VND99.58370 HNL
200000 VND199.16740 HNL
500000 VND497.91850 HNL
1000000 VND995.83700 HNL
2000000 VND1,991.67400 HNL
5000000 VND4,979.18500 HNL