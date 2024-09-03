Honduran lempira to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Vietnamese dongs is currently 1,004.180 today, reflecting a 0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.268% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 1,007.410 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 999.895 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.561% decrease in value.