1,000 hnl
160.37 pln

1.000 HNL = 0.1604 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Polish Zloty
1 HNL0.16037 PLN
5 HNL0.80184 PLN
10 HNL1.60368 PLN
20 HNL3.20736 PLN
50 HNL8.01840 PLN
100 HNL16.03680 PLN
250 HNL40.09200 PLN
500 HNL80.18400 PLN
1000 HNL160.36800 PLN
2000 HNL320.73600 PLN
5000 HNL801.84000 PLN
10000 HNL1,603.68000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Honduran Lempira
1 PLN6.23566 HNL
5 PLN31.17830 HNL
10 PLN62.35660 HNL
20 PLN124.71320 HNL
50 PLN311.78300 HNL
100 PLN623.56600 HNL
250 PLN1,558.91500 HNL
500 PLN3,117.83000 HNL
1000 PLN6,235.66000 HNL
2000 PLN12,471.32000 HNL
5000 PLN31,178.30000 HNL
10000 PLN62,356.60000 HNL