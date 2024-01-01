Honduran lempiras to Norwegian kroner today

Convert HNL to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
429.64 nok

1.000 HNL = 0.4296 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4241.4721.6620.96818.188
1 GBP1.17111.273105.861.7231.9451.13321.293
1 USD0.9190.785183.1411.3541.5280.8916.723
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Norwegian Krone
1 HNL0.42964 NOK
5 HNL2.14820 NOK
10 HNL4.29640 NOK
20 HNL8.59280 NOK
50 HNL21.48200 NOK
100 HNL42.96400 NOK
250 HNL107.41000 NOK
500 HNL214.82000 NOK
1000 HNL429.64000 NOK
2000 HNL859.28000 NOK
5000 HNL2,148.20000 NOK
10000 HNL4,296.40000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Honduran Lempira
1 NOK2.32753 HNL
5 NOK11.63765 HNL
10 NOK23.27530 HNL
20 NOK46.55060 HNL
50 NOK116.37650 HNL
100 NOK232.75300 HNL
250 NOK581.88250 HNL
500 NOK1,163.76500 HNL
1000 NOK2,327.53000 HNL
2000 NOK4,655.06000 HNL
5000 NOK11,637.65000 HNL
10000 NOK23,275.30000 HNL