Honduran lempira to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.429 today, reflecting a 0.433% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.801% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.430 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.421 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.556% decrease in value.