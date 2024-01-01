50 Honduran lempiras to Norwegian kroner

Convert HNL to NOK at the real exchange rate

50 hnl
21.44 nok

L1.000 HNL = kr0.4287 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 HNL to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44420.4452
Low0.42140.4214
Average0.43020.4323
Change-3.18%0.42%
View full history

1 HNL to NOK stats

The performance of HNL to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4442 and a 30 day low of 0.4214. This means the 30 day average was 0.4302. The change for HNL to NOK was -3.18.

The performance of HNL to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4452 and a 90 day low of 0.4214. This means the 90 day average was 0.4323. The change for HNL to NOK was 0.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.10692.8171.4941.6380.94321.856
1 GBP1.18711.312110.1531.7731.9441.11925.938
1 USD0.9050.762183.9551.3511.4810.85319.769
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Norwegian Krone
1 HNL0.42873 NOK
5 HNL2.14367 NOK
10 HNL4.28734 NOK
20 HNL8.57468 NOK
50 HNL21.43670 NOK
100 HNL42.87340 NOK
250 HNL107.18350 NOK
500 HNL214.36700 NOK
1000 HNL428.73400 NOK
2000 HNL857.46800 NOK
5000 HNL2,143.67000 NOK
10000 HNL4,287.34000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Honduran Lempira
1 NOK2.33245 HNL
5 NOK11.66225 HNL
10 NOK23.32450 HNL
20 NOK46.64900 HNL
50 NOK116.62250 HNL
100 NOK233.24500 HNL
250 NOK583.11250 HNL
500 NOK1,166.22500 HNL
1000 NOK2,332.45000 HNL
2000 NOK4,664.90000 HNL
5000 NOK11,662.25000 HNL
10000 NOK23,324.50000 HNL