Honduran lempiras to Nigerian nairas today

Convert HNL to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
60,444.30 ngn

1.000 HNL = 60.44 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Nigerian Naira
1 HNL60.44430 NGN
5 HNL302.22150 NGN
10 HNL604.44300 NGN
20 HNL1,208.88600 NGN
50 HNL3,022.21500 NGN
100 HNL6,044.43000 NGN
250 HNL15,111.07500 NGN
500 HNL30,222.15000 NGN
1000 HNL60,444.30000 NGN
2000 HNL120,888.60000 NGN
5000 HNL302,221.50000 NGN
10000 HNL604,443.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Honduran Lempira
1 NGN0.01654 HNL
5 NGN0.08272 HNL
10 NGN0.16544 HNL
20 NGN0.33088 HNL
50 NGN0.82721 HNL
100 NGN1.65441 HNL
250 NGN4.13603 HNL
500 NGN8.27205 HNL
1000 NGN16.54410 HNL
2000 NGN33.08820 HNL
5000 NGN82.72050 HNL
10000 NGN165.44100 HNL