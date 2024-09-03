Honduran lempira to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Nigerian nairas is currently 64.181 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 64.466 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 64.018 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.569% decrease in value.