Honduran lempiras to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert HNL to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
191.39 myr

1.000 HNL = 0.1914 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
How to convert Honduran lempiras to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Malaysian Ringgit
1 HNL0.19139 MYR
5 HNL0.95693 MYR
10 HNL1.91385 MYR
20 HNL3.82770 MYR
50 HNL9.56925 MYR
100 HNL19.13850 MYR
250 HNL47.84625 MYR
500 HNL95.69250 MYR
1000 HNL191.38500 MYR
2000 HNL382.77000 MYR
5000 HNL956.92500 MYR
10000 HNL1,913.85000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Honduran Lempira
1 MYR5.22508 HNL
5 MYR26.12540 HNL
10 MYR52.25080 HNL
20 MYR104.50160 HNL
50 MYR261.25400 HNL
100 MYR522.50800 HNL
250 MYR1,306.27000 HNL
500 MYR2,612.54000 HNL
1000 MYR5,225.08000 HNL
2000 MYR10,450.16000 HNL
5000 MYR26,125.40000 HNL
10000 MYR52,250.80000 HNL