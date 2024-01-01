Honduran lempiras to South Korean wons today

Convert HNL to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
53,978 krw

1.000 HNL = 53.98 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4521.4721.6610.96818.185
1 GBP1.17111.274105.8851.7241.9451.13321.288
1 USD0.9190.785183.1321.3531.5270.8916.713
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / South Korean Won
1 HNL53.97800 KRW
5 HNL269.89000 KRW
10 HNL539.78000 KRW
20 HNL1,079.56000 KRW
50 HNL2,698.90000 KRW
100 HNL5,397.80000 KRW
250 HNL13,494.50000 KRW
500 HNL26,989.00000 KRW
1000 HNL53,978.00000 KRW
2000 HNL107,956.00000 KRW
5000 HNL269,890.00000 KRW
10000 HNL539,780.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Honduran Lempira
1 KRW0.01853 HNL
5 KRW0.09263 HNL
10 KRW0.18526 HNL
20 KRW0.37052 HNL
50 KRW0.92631 HNL
100 KRW1.85261 HNL
250 KRW4.63153 HNL
500 KRW9.26305 HNL
1000 KRW18.52610 HNL
2000 KRW37.05220 HNL
5000 KRW92.63050 HNL
10000 KRW185.26100 HNL