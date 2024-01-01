2,000 Honduran lempiras to South Korean wons

Convert HNL to KRW at the real exchange rate

2,000 hnl
108,118 krw

L1.000 HNL = ₩54.06 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 HNL to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.493256.1656
Low53.328753.3287
Average54.355755.2824
Change-1.45%-2.28%
View full history

1 HNL to KRW stats

The performance of HNL to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.4932 and a 30 day low of 53.3287. This means the 30 day average was 54.3557. The change for HNL to KRW was -1.45.

The performance of HNL to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.1656 and a 90 day low of 53.3287. This means the 90 day average was 55.2824. The change for HNL to KRW was -2.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.10692.851.4941.6380.94321.829
1 GBP1.18711.312110.1911.7731.9441.11925.906
1 USD0.9040.762183.9581.3511.4810.85319.739
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / South Korean Won
1 HNL54.05890 KRW
5 HNL270.29450 KRW
10 HNL540.58900 KRW
20 HNL1,081.17800 KRW
50 HNL2,702.94500 KRW
100 HNL5,405.89000 KRW
250 HNL13,514.72500 KRW
500 HNL27,029.45000 KRW
1000 HNL54,058.90000 KRW
2000 HNL108,117.80000 KRW
5000 HNL270,294.50000 KRW
10000 HNL540,589.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Honduran Lempira
1 KRW0.01850 HNL
5 KRW0.09249 HNL
10 KRW0.18498 HNL
20 KRW0.36997 HNL
50 KRW0.92492 HNL
100 KRW1.84984 HNL
250 KRW4.62460 HNL
500 KRW9.24920 HNL
1000 KRW18.49840 HNL
2000 KRW36.99680 HNL
5000 KRW92.49200 HNL
10000 KRW184.98400 HNL
20000 KRW369.96800 HNL
30000 KRW554.95200 HNL
40000 KRW739.93600 HNL
50000 KRW924.92000 HNL