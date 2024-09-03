Honduran lempira to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to South Korean wons is currently 54.059 today, reflecting a 0.181% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.492% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 54.230 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 53.477 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.575% decrease in value.