Honduran lempiras to Jersey pounds today

Convert HNL to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
31.71 jep

1.000 HNL = 0.03171 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Jersey pound
1 HNL0.03171 JEP
5 HNL0.15855 JEP
10 HNL0.31710 JEP
20 HNL0.63421 JEP
50 HNL1.58551 JEP
100 HNL3.17103 JEP
250 HNL7.92757 JEP
500 HNL15.85515 JEP
1000 HNL31.71030 JEP
2000 HNL63.42060 JEP
5000 HNL158.55150 JEP
10000 HNL317.10300 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Honduran Lempira
1 JEP31.53550 HNL
5 JEP157.67750 HNL
10 JEP315.35500 HNL
20 JEP630.71000 HNL
50 JEP1,576.77500 HNL
100 JEP3,153.55000 HNL
250 JEP7,883.87500 HNL
500 JEP15,767.75000 HNL
1000 JEP31,535.50000 HNL
2000 JEP63,071.00000 HNL
5000 JEP157,677.50000 HNL
10000 JEP315,355.00000 HNL