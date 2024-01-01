1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Jersey pounds

Convert HNL to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
30.76 jep

L1.000 HNL = £0.03076 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
HNL to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JEP
1 HNL to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03180.0320
Low0.03040.0304
Average0.03110.0314
Change-2.67%-2.61%
1 HNL to JEP stats

The performance of HNL to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0318 and a 30 day low of 0.0304. This means the 30 day average was 0.0311. The change for HNL to JEP was -2.67.

The performance of HNL to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0320 and a 90 day low of 0.0304. This means the 90 day average was 0.0314. The change for HNL to JEP was -2.61.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Jersey pound
1 HNL0.03076 JEP
5 HNL0.15378 JEP
10 HNL0.30757 JEP
20 HNL0.61514 JEP
50 HNL1.53784 JEP
100 HNL3.07568 JEP
250 HNL7.68920 JEP
500 HNL15.37840 JEP
1000 HNL30.75680 JEP
2000 HNL61.51360 JEP
5000 HNL153.78400 JEP
10000 HNL307.56800 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Honduran Lempira
1 JEP32.51310 HNL
5 JEP162.56550 HNL
10 JEP325.13100 HNL
20 JEP650.26200 HNL
50 JEP1,625.65500 HNL
100 JEP3,251.31000 HNL
250 JEP8,128.27500 HNL
500 JEP16,256.55000 HNL
1000 JEP32,513.10000 HNL
2000 JEP65,026.20000 HNL
5000 JEP162,565.50000 HNL
10000 JEP325,131.00000 HNL