Honduran lempiras to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert HNL to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
147.86 ils

1.000 HNL = 0.1479 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4551.4721.6620.96818.18
1 GBP1.17111.274105.9031.7241.9451.13321.285
1 USD0.9190.785183.121.3531.5270.8916.706
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Israeli New Sheqel
1 HNL0.14786 ILS
5 HNL0.73927 ILS
10 HNL1.47855 ILS
20 HNL2.95710 ILS
50 HNL7.39275 ILS
100 HNL14.78550 ILS
250 HNL36.96375 ILS
500 HNL73.92750 ILS
1000 HNL147.85500 ILS
2000 HNL295.71000 ILS
5000 HNL739.27500 ILS
10000 HNL1,478.55000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Honduran Lempira
1 ILS6.76336 HNL
5 ILS33.81680 HNL
10 ILS67.63360 HNL
20 ILS135.26720 HNL
50 ILS338.16800 HNL
100 ILS676.33600 HNL
250 ILS1,690.84000 HNL
500 ILS3,381.68000 HNL
1000 ILS6,763.36000 HNL
2000 ILS13,526.72000 HNL
5000 ILS33,816.80000 HNL
10000 ILS67,633.60000 HNL