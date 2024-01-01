Honduran lempiras to Danish kroner today

Convert HNL to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
276.79 dkk

1.000 HNL = 0.2768 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08990.4841.4721.6610.96818.176
1 GBP1.17111.274105.9331.7241.9451.13321.279
1 USD0.9190.785183.1241.3531.5260.88916.697
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Danish Krone
1 HNL0.27679 DKK
5 HNL1.38393 DKK
10 HNL2.76786 DKK
20 HNL5.53572 DKK
50 HNL13.83930 DKK
100 HNL27.67860 DKK
250 HNL69.19650 DKK
500 HNL138.39300 DKK
1000 HNL276.78600 DKK
2000 HNL553.57200 DKK
5000 HNL1,383.93000 DKK
10000 HNL2,767.86000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Honduran Lempira
1 DKK3.61290 HNL
5 DKK18.06450 HNL
10 DKK36.12900 HNL
20 DKK72.25800 HNL
50 DKK180.64500 HNL
100 DKK361.29000 HNL
250 DKK903.22500 HNL
500 DKK1,806.45000 HNL
1000 DKK3,612.90000 HNL
2000 DKK7,225.80000 HNL
5000 DKK18,064.50000 HNL
10000 DKK36,129.00000 HNL