Honduran lempiras to Bahraini dinars today

Convert HNL to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
15.229 bhd

1.000 HNL = 0.01523 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08990.5411.4731.6610.96818.166
1 GBP1.1711.275105.9641.7231.9431.13321.26
1 USD0.9180.785183.1381.3521.5250.88916.68
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bahraini Dinar
1 HNL0.01523 BHD
5 HNL0.07614 BHD
10 HNL0.15229 BHD
20 HNL0.30458 BHD
50 HNL0.76145 BHD
100 HNL1.52290 BHD
250 HNL3.80725 BHD
500 HNL7.61450 BHD
1000 HNL15.22900 BHD
2000 HNL30.45800 BHD
5000 HNL76.14500 BHD
10000 HNL152.29000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Honduran Lempira
1 BHD65.66440 HNL
5 BHD328.32200 HNL
10 BHD656.64400 HNL
20 BHD1,313.28800 HNL
50 BHD3,283.22000 HNL
100 BHD6,566.44000 HNL
250 BHD16,416.10000 HNL
500 BHD32,832.20000 HNL
1000 BHD65,664.40000 HNL
2000 BHD131,328.80000 HNL
5000 BHD328,322.00000 HNL
10000 BHD656,644.00000 HNL