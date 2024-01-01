2,000 Honduran lempiras to Bahraini dinars

Convert HNL to BHD at the real exchange rate

2,000 hnl
30.421 bhd

L1.000 HNL = .د.ب0.01521 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
HNL to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BHD
1 HNL to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01520.0153
Low0.01520.0152
Average0.01520.0152
Change-0.12%-0.10%
1 HNL to BHD stats

The performance of HNL to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0152 and a 30 day low of 0.0152. This means the 30 day average was 0.0152. The change for HNL to BHD was -0.12.

The performance of HNL to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0153 and a 90 day low of 0.0152. This means the 90 day average was 0.0152. The change for HNL to BHD was -0.10.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bahraini Dinar
1 HNL0.01521 BHD
5 HNL0.07605 BHD
10 HNL0.15210 BHD
20 HNL0.30421 BHD
50 HNL0.76052 BHD
100 HNL1.52104 BHD
250 HNL3.80260 BHD
500 HNL7.60520 BHD
1000 HNL15.21040 BHD
2000 HNL30.42080 BHD
5000 HNL76.05200 BHD
10000 HNL152.10400 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Honduran Lempira
1 BHD65.74450 HNL
5 BHD328.72250 HNL
10 BHD657.44500 HNL
20 BHD1,314.89000 HNL
50 BHD3,287.22500 HNL
100 BHD6,574.45000 HNL
250 BHD16,436.12500 HNL
500 BHD32,872.25000 HNL
1000 BHD65,744.50000 HNL
2000 BHD131,489.00000 HNL
5000 BHD328,722.50000 HNL
10000 BHD657,445.00000 HNL