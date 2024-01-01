1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Honduran lempiras

1,000 bhd
65,808 hnl

.د.ب1.000 BHD = L65.81 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High65.844765.8928
Low65.656865.5337
Average65.722365.7049
Change0.04%0.25%
1 BHD to HNL stats

The performance of BHD to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 65.8447 and a 30 day low of 65.6568. This means the 30 day average was 65.7223. The change for BHD to HNL was 0.04.

The performance of BHD to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.8928 and a 90 day low of 65.5337. This means the 90 day average was 65.7049. The change for BHD to HNL was 0.25.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Honduran Lempira
1 BHD65.80800 HNL
5 BHD329.04000 HNL
10 BHD658.08000 HNL
20 BHD1,316.16000 HNL
50 BHD3,290.40000 HNL
100 BHD6,580.80000 HNL
250 BHD16,452.00000 HNL
500 BHD32,904.00000 HNL
1000 BHD65,808.00000 HNL
2000 BHD131,616.00000 HNL
5000 BHD329,040.00000 HNL
10000 BHD658,080.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bahraini Dinar
1 HNL0.01520 BHD
5 HNL0.07598 BHD
10 HNL0.15196 BHD
20 HNL0.30391 BHD
50 HNL0.75978 BHD
100 HNL1.51957 BHD
250 HNL3.79892 BHD
500 HNL7.59785 BHD
1000 HNL15.19570 BHD
2000 HNL30.39140 BHD
5000 HNL75.97850 BHD
10000 HNL151.95700 BHD