100 Honduran lempiras to Australian dollars

Convert HNL to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 hnl
5.98 aud

L1.000 HNL = A$0.05979 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
HNL to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

AUD
1 HNL to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06220.0622
Low0.05930.0593
Average0.06040.0606
Change-3.83%-1.48%
1 HNL to AUD stats

The performance of HNL to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0622 and a 30 day low of 0.0593. This means the 30 day average was 0.0604. The change for HNL to AUD was -3.83.

The performance of HNL to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0622 and a 90 day low of 0.0593. This means the 90 day average was 0.0606. The change for HNL to AUD was -1.48.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Australian Dollar
1 HNL0.05979 AUD
5 HNL0.29894 AUD
10 HNL0.59789 AUD
20 HNL1.19578 AUD
50 HNL2.98944 AUD
100 HNL5.97888 AUD
250 HNL14.94720 AUD
500 HNL29.89440 AUD
1000 HNL59.78880 AUD
2000 HNL119.57760 AUD
5000 HNL298.94400 AUD
10000 HNL597.88800 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 AUD16.72550 HNL
5 AUD83.62750 HNL
10 AUD167.25500 HNL
20 AUD334.51000 HNL
50 AUD836.27500 HNL
100 AUD1,672.55000 HNL
250 AUD4,181.37500 HNL
500 AUD8,362.75000 HNL
1000 AUD16,725.50000 HNL
2000 AUD33,451.00000 HNL
5000 AUD83,627.50000 HNL
10000 AUD167,255.00000 HNL