Honduran lempira to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Australian dollars is currently 0.060 today, reflecting a 0.461% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.504% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.060 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.059 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.540% decrease in value.