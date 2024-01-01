Guyanaese dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert GYD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gyd
152.30 twd

1.000 GYD = 0.1523 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3941.4721.6630.96818.164
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7981.7231.9471.13321.26
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.5310.89116.719
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GYD0.15230 TWD
5 GYD0.76151 TWD
10 GYD1.52301 TWD
20 GYD3.04602 TWD
50 GYD7.61505 TWD
100 GYD15.23010 TWD
250 GYD38.07525 TWD
500 GYD76.15050 TWD
1000 GYD152.30100 TWD
2000 GYD304.60200 TWD
5000 GYD761.50500 TWD
10000 GYD1,523.01000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 TWD6.56597 GYD
5 TWD32.82985 GYD
10 TWD65.65970 GYD
20 TWD131.31940 GYD
50 TWD328.29850 GYD
100 TWD656.59700 GYD
250 TWD1,641.49250 GYD
500 TWD3,282.98500 GYD
1000 TWD6,565.97000 GYD
2000 TWD13,131.94000 GYD
5000 TWD32,829.85000 GYD
10000 TWD65,659.70000 GYD