Guyanaese dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert GYD to TWD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = NT$0.1553 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
GYD to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 GYD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15590.1559
Low0.15250.1510
Average0.15400.1535
Change1.45%1.27%
1 GYD to TWD stats

The performance of GYD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1559 and a 30 day low of 0.1525. This means the 30 day average was 0.1540. The change for GYD to TWD was 1.45.

The performance of GYD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1559 and a 90 day low of 0.1510. This means the 90 day average was 0.1535. The change for GYD to TWD was 1.27.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GYD0.15528 TWD
5 GYD0.77641 TWD
10 GYD1.55282 TWD
20 GYD3.10564 TWD
50 GYD7.76410 TWD
100 GYD15.52820 TWD
250 GYD38.82050 TWD
500 GYD77.64100 TWD
1000 GYD155.28200 TWD
2000 GYD310.56400 TWD
5000 GYD776.41000 TWD
10000 GYD1,552.82000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 TWD6.43990 GYD
5 TWD32.19950 GYD
10 TWD64.39900 GYD
20 TWD128.79800 GYD
50 TWD321.99500 GYD
100 TWD643.99000 GYD
250 TWD1,609.97500 GYD
500 TWD3,219.95000 GYD
1000 TWD6,439.90000 GYD
2000 TWD12,879.80000 GYD
5000 TWD32,199.50000 GYD
10000 TWD64,399.00000 GYD